So far so good for Michigan football with Sherrone Moore
The new Michigan football head coach is off to a strong start after not losing hardly any players in the transfer portal.
It's been a trial by fire for Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore but after the post-Jim Harbaugh transfer portal window closed, Wolverines fans should be feeling pretty good about their new head coach.
After Harbaugh left for the NFL, it opened up a 30-day window for players to transfer. Michigan football did lose a few players, including a key reserve from last season in Keon Sabb, a guy who was likely going to start.
Sabb left for Alabama, but outside of that, the Wolverines didn't lose any of their key returning players, which is impressive considering Moore had to hire an entirely new defensive coaching staff.
The point is that rival teams and fans should underestimate Michigan football at their own risk. I know Ohio State has had a heck of an offseason. The Buckeyes also haven't won a Big Ten championship for three straight years and talent wasn't the issue in 2021, 2022, or 2023.
Ohio State can recruit elite talent. Can it develop it? Clearly not quite like Michigan football can, so while the Wolverines have only added a couple of starters via the transfer portal, retaining future first-round picks like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland was just as, if not more important.
As good as those players were this season for Michigan football, they should be even better in 2024. And even with a new defensive coordinator, the Wolverines will be running the same scheme.
Michigan's offensive line is going to drop off much. The running backs are every bit as good as Ohio State's and outside of quarterback, the Wolverines don't have many question marks. Their wide receivers aren't as good as Ohio State's but Tyler Morris showed what he can do in the Rose Bowl and Loveland is the best tight end coming back in college football.
That's why the Wolverines have the sixth-best national title odds according to FanDuel and with the way Moore has been able to keep his roster together, I'm interested to see what he can do on the recruiting trail as a head coach.
Moore has always been an elite recruiter and that was on display over these past 30 days as he kept his team intact, despite some heavy coaching losses, which is pretty rare.
In short, it's been mission accomplished so far for Sherrone and Michigan football.