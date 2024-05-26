South Carolina football's Nyck Harbor faster than Tyreek Hill?
Coming to Columbia as a five-star and one of the best receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, Nyck Harbor had plenty of hype around him as a freshman for South Carolina football.
He had a modest first year with the Gamecocks, catching 12 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown but the expectations for him moving forward are sky-high. There are many people, including myself, who believe he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the country.
Not only is Harbor a star on the football field, but he's also a track star.
Over the weekend, he qualified for NCAA nationals in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with some insane numbers that actually show he might be faster than the NFL's fastest receiver.
Those numbers are freak-ish. There's no way a 6-foot-5, 241-pound man should be able to move that quickly, but he did and he's become one of the top track stars in the NCAA. That speed is only going to pay dividends on the gridiron this upcoming season. He's going to be one of the brightest stars in the SEC and I wouldn't be shocked if he broke out for 1,000 yards.
Not only should he be able to be one of the best receivers in the country but he should be utilized in different ways on the offensive side of the ball (end-arounds should be his bread and butter).
Harbor's numbers are apparently faster than Cheetah's (Tyreek Hill) but I'd love to see the fastest college football player and the fastest NFL player race to see who's really No. 1.