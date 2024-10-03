Marshawn Lynch is heading back to Berkeley for Week 6 of ESPN College GameDay
By Sam Fariss
It's official, the celebrity guest picker for Week 6 of the ESPN College GameDay season is California Golden Bear star running back Marshawn Lynch. He played for Cal from 2004 until 2007 before the Buffaloe Bills selected him 12th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Lynch was a monster for the Bears while he was still in college. The running back earned 3,230 rushing yards on 490 carriers for a whopping 29 touchdowns.
Beyond his running game, Lunch also had 600 receiving yards for an additional 6 touchdowns and 744 additional yards from kickoff returns. In total, Lynch had a resounding 4,574 all-purpose yards during his three-year career at California.
Lynch went on to an incredible tenure in the NFL, spending four seasons with the Bills, two years with the Oakland Raiders, and seven years with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch became a five-time Pro Bowler and won the XLVIII Super Bowl with the Seahawks.
While in the big leagues, Lynch earned 12,627 total yards and 94 combined touchdowns (85 TDs on the ground and 9 TDs through the air).
The 2006 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and 2005 Las Vegas Bowl MVP is set to return to Berkeley for the ESPN College GameDay.
GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday mornings ahead of every moment of college football that day. Fans can tune into the show and see Lynch's picks on ESPN. The Golden Bears are hosting the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 5. California and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.