Texas A&M football: 3 incoming freshmen who could start in 2024
Texas A&M football is entering a new era under Mike Elko. It's hard to believe the program is moving on from Jimbo Fisher after an up-and-down tenure, but the Aggies needed change.
Even with the change at head coach, Texas A&M was still able to bring in one of the top recruiting classes in the country and even though it's ranked 16th in the 2024 class, it's impressive given the fact that coaching changes usually yield a ton of turnover.
However, Elko was able to keep a lot of the class in tact and these guys will all compete for early time.
Here are three guys from the class who I believe could start at some point this season.
3. Blake Ivy, 4-star OT
I know, I know, Chase Bisontis decided to return after flirting with the transfer portal and junior Trey Zuhn III is coming back with the only loss along the offensive line being right guard Layden Robinson, but don't sleep on an early enrollee like Blake Ivy.
While he likely won't get a starting spot at the beginning of the year, the borderline top-100 offensive tackle could potentially play either guard position as well with his 6-foot-3.5, 280-pound frame. He's not the biggest tackle prospect but he does have a ton of potential and he looks to be talented enough to see the field early on even though the offensive line is one of the toughest spots for freshmen to break in at.
Ivy will be battling it out with some talented returnees, but I would not be shocked to see him turn some heads this winter into spring as one of the top early enrollees.
Plus, he could be just one injury away from starting.