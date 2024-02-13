Texas A&M football: 3 incoming freshmen who could start in 2024
2. Ashton Bethel-Roman, 4-star WR
One of the newest members of the Aggies' 2024 class, Ashton Bethel-Roman has all the talent in the world and he could slide right into one of the starting receiver roles beside Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III. Noah Thomas, too, could also secure a starting job but with Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart both gone, there's room for a healthy competition.
Unfortunately for Bethel-Roman, however, he doesn't get to campus until the summer as he wasn't an early enrollee and just committed on signing day.
That doesn't mean he's not going to turn some heads and show just why he's one of the best receiver prospects in the nation who held two dozen offers from programs like Arkansas, Oregon, Kansas State, Ole Miss, and TCU, though. He's going to have an early impact and while an early favorite to earn snaps as a freshman at receiver is early enrollee Izaiah Williams, I think Bethel-Roman is that guy.
The 6-foot-0.5, 170-pound four-star signee from Missouri City, Texas, could come in and show that track speed right away along with that freakish athleticism.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports compared him to Jalin Hyatt who had over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season at Tennessee before getting drafted by the Giants. That has to be a cause for excitement and intrigue.