Texas A&M football: 3 incoming freshmen who could start in 2024
1. Terry Bussey, 5-star ATH
This one was a no-brainer. Terry Bussey was the biggest National Signing Day win of any team as the five-star cornerback from Timpson, Texas, was committed to the Aggies but was making a decision to sign with either Texas A&M, Georgia, or LSU. He stuck with that original pledge and gave Mike Elko the biggest recruiting win of his young Texas A&M tenure.
And with that win comes a major decision for the first-year head coach: how much do you play Bussey?
The answer should be quite simple: a lot.
Bussey is the No. 11 recruit in the class and also the nation's No. 1 athlete prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He held 31 offers and every major program wanted a piece of him but he stuck around even after Jimbo Fisher was let go. That just goes to show that this kid is loyal and he believes what Elko is building in College Station.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports says that he has the potential to play on either side of the ball as a defensive back or a receiver and he also believes he can excel on special teams. He also believes that Bussey is a first-round NFL draft talent when he does become eligible. And I have to agree.
Bussey may not only start this season but he could become one of the best freshmen in America. With Ainias Smith, Josh DeBerry, and Demani Richardson leaving, there are plenty of spots that he can fill on either side of the ball. Heck, he could play both ways. He's that good.