Texas A&M football: Top 3 remaining 2024 targets ahead of signing day
Texas A&M football is entering a new era this offseason as Mike Elko has taken over for his former boss Jimbo Fisher. The former defensive coordinator and Duke head coach accepted the Aggies' head coaching job this offseason after turning the Blue Devils around.
Now he's tasked with trying to turn the 2024 recruiting class around.
With Jimbo's firing, the Aggies saw their class deteriorate ever-so-slightly, dropping down into the 20-range, but Elko is doing his best to make sure it lands somewhere in the top-15 come signing day.
Well, signing day is on Wednesday and the Aggies still have a few major targets left on the board.
Who are they?
3. Terrence Kiel Jr., 3-star CB (Atlanta, Ga.)
While Terrence Kiel Jr. isn't the highest-rated of recruits, he would be a really solid late addition to Texas A&M's 2024 class. Mike Elko is a defensive guy and he has to like what he sees in Kiel.
The three-star from Atlanta doesn't have the most elite offer sheet either with Boston College, Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, and USC as his best offers outside of Texas A&M, but it just feels like he's the kind of player who will out-perform his recruiting ranking and really surprise people when he gets to campus.
There's essentially a major chance he winds up playing football at Texas A&M because, well, he's committed to the Aggies for baseball and he's one of the top prospects in that sport.
That baseball connection should help Elko land the No. 45 athlete in the class and No. 835 overall recruit. This could be an under-the-radar commitment.