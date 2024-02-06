Texas A&M football: Top 3 remaining 2024 targets ahead of signing day
2. Ashton Bethel-Roman, 4-star WR (Missouri City, Texas)
Now onto some higher-ranked prospects who aren't committed anywhere else for another sport. Ashton Bethel-Roman would be a massive addition for the Aggies in 2024.
Right now, the four-star receiver from Missouri City, Texas, has his sights set on programs like Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, and Oregon but it looks like the Aggies lead the way. Plus, he just decommitted from Arkansas on Feb. 1 so that likely knocks the Razorbacks out of contention for him. He had originally signed with Arkansas back in December's early period, but he decided to back out and Texas A&M was the last school that he visited on Dec. 15.
All signs are pointing to the Aggies here and it looks like the Mike Elko hiring may have been the difference in this recruitment.
Bethel-Roman is ranked the No. 134 overall recruit and 27th-best receiver in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. He's not the biggest target at 6-foot-0.5 and 170 pounds, but he's a track star who will make up for that lack of size with speed and explosiveness.
This could be a huge addition on signing day for the Aggies.