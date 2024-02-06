Texas A&M football: Top 3 remaining 2024 targets ahead of signing day
1. Terry Bussey, 5-star CB (Timpson, Texas)
I know what you're thinking: Terry Bussey is already committed to Texas A&M football so how could he possibly be the No. 1 target left on the board for the Aggies?
Well, that's the beauty of recruiting. Until a recruit puts pen to paper, he's not officially part of that class. Heck, as was the case with Ashton Bethel-Roman on the previous page, even when the recruit signs with a school, there's always a chance he could back out before enrolling and head elsewhere.
Bussey has been committed to Texas A&M since September and he's looking to sign on Wednesday but he's considering two more programs: LSU and Georgia.
That's right, Bussey will be making his final decision on signing day between three SEC powerhouses and the Aggies have to hope that Mike Elko did enough in the short time that he's been head coach to sway the five-star athlete to sign with the Aggies.
Bussey is the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class and No. 11 overall recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. Beating out LSU and Georgia for the superstar athlete would be a massive feather in Elko's cap early on as Texas A&M's head coach and it would prove that he's the right guy for the job.
All eyes will be on Bussey come Wednesday morning.