Texas football voted second-best team in SEC by media
It's that time of the year when the media from each conference get together with players and coaches from each team to talk about the upcoming season. SEC Media Days took place this week and there were some interesting tidbits from just about everyone, including the newcomers Oklahoma and Texas football.
The Longhorns and Sooners are joining the conference after spending the years in the Big 12 as the top dogs.
Texas is a more interesting story because it was on top of the college football world about two decades ago when Mack Brown was at the helm and Vince Young was leading the Longhorns to a national title, but the program fell on some hard times.
They were almost "back" when Sam Ehlinger claimed it following a New Year's Six win a handful of years ago, but they were never more back than last season when they made the College Football Playoff for the first time, coming up just short against Washington in the semifinal.
But everyone seems to be high on Texas.
How high? Well, the SEC media is giving the Longhorns a ton of love, projecting them to finish second in the conference behind only Georgia and just ahead of Alabama, Ole Miss, and LSU.
This is slightly shocking to me because newcomers don't often get this kind of love from the league's media. But the respect for Texas and Steve Sarkisian is palpable. Everyone believes that this is a national title contender and they'd be shocked if Texas didn't make the playoff.
It is a little shocking to see the Longhorns listed ahead of Alabama and Ole Miss given the high expectations for both of those programs this year.
Texas might just be back for good, folks.