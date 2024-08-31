Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers inks deal with Gold's Gym
Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers recently entered a partnership with Gold's Gym, according to Ashley Lennington of the Gold's Gym media team. Gold's Gym is one of the world's most famous athletic clubs.
The Longhorns are entering its first season in the South Eastern Conference (SEC) and potentially Ewers' final season of collegiate football, as he's expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ewers led the Longhorns to its first Big-12 Championship victory since 2009 in 2023 and a berth in the final four-team College Football Playoff format (Loss vs Washington Huskies in Semi-Finals). Furthermore, Ewers solidified himself as one of the nation's premier pass-throwers.
In 2023, Ewers tossed for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns while having completed 70.7 percent of his passes, respectively.
Ewers and Gold's Gym's partnership is predicated on perseverance and hard work. The former Ohio State quarterback conveyed his thoughts and reasoning behind this astonishing career decision.
"I have always admired Gold's as a brand that stands for physical and mental strength with the legendary history to prove it," Ewers stated. "With this partnership, I am humbled to become part of the Gold's legacy, and I hope to inspire others on their path to becoming stronger".
Physical and mental strength are two essential aspects needed in order to perform at a high level at the quarterback position such as Ewers. In fact, Ewers entered the 2023 season having dropped close to 20 pounds and played last season at around 200 pounds.
As a result, Ewers ended up having a prolific campaign that included a selection to the Second-Team All-Big 12 team.
Moreover, Ewers displayed supreme mental strength by having one of the best performances in his career by having led the Longhorns into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023.
Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns while having completed 63.3 percent of his passes. In fact, the matchup was the first out-of-conference home loss for the Crimson Tide since 2007.
It is rare for a team to win in Tuscaloosa due to its hostile environment, but having a mentally tough quarterback helps quite a bit.
Gold's Gym Co-CEO Danny Waggoner voiced his thoughts on having signed the star quarterback ahead of his junior season.
"Quinn is gearing up for the most important year of his life on the gridiron with all eyes on him, and he is the epitome of the kind of strength that is at the heart of Gold's mission. Through our partnership with Quinn, we want to show that Gold's is here for those who want to become stronger, no matter where they are in their fitness journey", Waggoner said.
As of now, the terms of the agreement haven't been released to the public. However, the partnership will last throughout the academic year for Ewers.
Gold's Gym's mission statement aligns perfectly with how Ewers has performed throughout his time with the Longhorns. Furthermore, Ewers will be featured in Gold's Gym's 60th anniversary engagement on social media, since he lines up perfectly with what the popular gym represents.
As Ewers and the Longhorns gear up to face Colorado State this Saturday, physical and mental toughness will be needed if the program aims to make a splash in the SEC.