The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
UNLV pulled off a shocking beatdown of Houston on the road. A 27-7 outcome was something nobody saw coming. The Rebels picked up the Mountain West's first win over a power conference opponent in 2024.
Defensive back Jalen Catalon had an impressive interception with just under 5:30 to go in the third quarter to give UNLV a 24-0 lead.
Earlier in the quarter we saw the birth of "Sluka Doncic" when UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka got lucky off an errant pass behind the line of scrimmage. It took a funny bounce over to wide receiver Jacob De Jesus.