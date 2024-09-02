The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
This has to be the weirdest punt of the season so far. North Dakota from the FCS took on Iowa State. It was surprisingly close throughout the entire contest. The Cyclones didn't pull away until the late stages of the third quarter.
However, it was what happened moments before that drive that got everyone's attention.
With 4:25 left in the third period, UND punter Luke Silvernale bobbled a snap. He then miraculously picked up the football, got a pooch-like punt off down the middle of the field, and had his punting unit pin Iowa State on their 4-yard line.
The ball took several bounces off the ground, good enough to make this possible. It's better with the call of famous broadcaster Eric Collins.