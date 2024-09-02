The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
North Carolina State didn't open their season in the best way. Against tiny Western Carolina, the Wolfpack struggled to pull away early. The team trailed 21-17 going into the fourth quarter. However, NC State used a 21-point fourth period to run past the Catamounts.
One of the scores in that stretch came at the hands of running back Jordan Waters, who broke multiple tackles to cross the goal line.
There wasn't much to talk about In James Madison's season-opening win over Charlotte. Despite the Dukes struggling in the first half, the team pulled ahead in the second half. They shut out Charlotte and walked away with a blowout win.
However, it was what happened in the fourth quarter that stole all the attention. Charlotte's Al-Ma'hi Ali shoved JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett. Barnett proceeded to give the funniest flop of the year by acting as if he got hit by a tank. Both got unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.