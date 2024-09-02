Saturday Blitz
The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
North Carolina State didn't open their season in the best way. Against tiny Western Carolina, the Wolfpack struggled to pull away early. The team trailed 21-17 going into the fourth quarter. However, NC State used a 21-point fourth period to run past the Catamounts.

One of the scores in that stretch came at the hands of running back Jordan Waters, who broke multiple tackles to cross the goal line.

There wasn't much to talk about In James Madison's season-opening win over Charlotte. Despite the Dukes struggling in the first half, the team pulled ahead in the second half. They shut out Charlotte and walked away with a blowout win.

However, it was what happened in the fourth quarter that stole all the attention. Charlotte's Al-Ma'hi Ali shoved JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett. Barnett proceeded to give the funniest flop of the year by acting as if he got hit by a tank. Both got unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

