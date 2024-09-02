The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
Finally, we end this collection with some of the best catches of the week. USC fought off a valiant effort from LSU in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic. This game will certainly rank amongst future matchups for the best game of the year.
It was a tight battle that came down to the final seconds. However, despite a thrilling USC victory, what people will talk about will be the play of wideout Kyron Hudson.
He had five catches for 83 yards. However, two of them were spectacular one-handed grabs. The first was an Odell Beckham Jr.-type catch where he showed his athleticism by leaning back one arm while in the air.
The second was a clutch one-handed grab along the near sideline late in the fourth quarter, that helped set up the winning score. He also took a nasty hit. This is something that gives off vibes of NFL legend Cris Carter