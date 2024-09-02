The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
While the Western Michigan Broncos suffered a 14-point loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, it's not to say for a lack of effort. WMU made the Badgers sweat for a little bit and had one of the more intriguing highlights of the week.
On Friday night, kicker Palmer Domschke found himself circulating the social media airwaves with a crazy 26-yard run on a fake field goal.
Domschke was pushed out of bounds at the Wisconsin 4-yard line. WMU took advantage of the clever trick play and scored their second touchdown of the game a few plays later.
The Broncos took a slim 14-13 lead and it was catapulted by this moment. Unfortunately, Wisconsin took over as they should have and scored 14 unanswered points of their own to take the win.
However, when Wisconsin retook a 19-14 lead and went for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, Bronco cornerback Nyquann Washington had one of the more random moments of the season and a funny blooper. He jumped over a referee after the Badgers converted on the two-point conversion.
As PSC Highlights put it, why did he do that?