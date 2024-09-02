Saturday Blitz
The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
. . . . 405. . . 3. Western Michigan Broncos . A Fake Field Goal & Leap Over A Referee

While the Western Michigan Broncos suffered a 14-point loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, it's not to say for a lack of effort. WMU made the Badgers sweat for a little bit and had one of the more intriguing highlights of the week.

On Friday night, kicker Palmer Domschke found himself circulating the social media airwaves with a crazy 26-yard run on a fake field goal.

Domschke was pushed out of bounds at the Wisconsin 4-yard line. WMU took advantage of the clever trick play and scored their second touchdown of the game a few plays later.

The Broncos took a slim 14-13 lead and it was catapulted by this moment. Unfortunately, Wisconsin took over as they should have and scored 14 unanswered points of their own to take the win.

However, when Wisconsin retook a 19-14 lead and went for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, Bronco cornerback Nyquann Washington had one of the more random moments of the season and a funny blooper. He jumped over a referee after the Badgers converted on the two-point conversion.

As PSC Highlights put it, why did he do that?

