The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Last Thursday, Northwestern State from the FCS took on Tulsa. While the Demons got blown out by the Golden Hurricane, the team stayed in the game throughout the first quarter and gave Tulsa some fits. Late in the first quarter, Tulsa was attempting a 32-yard field goal to take a 10-point lead.
Instead, Northwestern State was the team that benefitted. Cam Hardy found room through a middle gap and blocked the kick. Antonio Hall then took the bouncing ball off the ground and ran 74 yards to tie the game.