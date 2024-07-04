The best era for every current AAC football school
By Justin Perez
Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Henry Frnka era (1941-45)
From 2003-2012, the University of Tulsa played eight bowl games and won four. They also claimed two Conference USA in that span. However, They weren't ranked much and had several mediocre records. The best era in the schools' 92-year tenure at the FBS level took place during the early to mid 1940's.
After coaching two high school teams in Texas and serving as an assistant for both Vanderbilt and Temple from 1936-1940, Henry Frnka stepped onto Tulsa's campus in 1941. This was his first head coaching gig at the college level. In the eight years before Frnka's arrival, Tulsa had some decent seasons, including three years in which they won the Missouri Valley Conference outright.
However, they never participated in a bowl game and were only ranked for a brief two-week period in 1937. Immediately, Frnka would begin to change some of those narratives and make Tulsa one of the more respectable programs in the country. And 1941 started with a loss to TCU but Tulsa would win their next seven contests. Six of those seven games saw Tulsa allow less than ten points to their opponents.
With a 7-2 record at the end of the regular season, Tulsa won their first Missouri Valley Conference title under Frnka. Even more important, 1941 was the first time Tulsa got a bid to a bowl game. The Golden Hurricane were invited to the Sun Bowl and in their first postseason trip, defeated Texas Tech 6-0.
The next year, Tulsa impressed even more people around the country. The team won the first five games, including a 23-0 shutout over in-state rival Oklahoma. Speaking of shutouts, Tulsa did just that in the first eight games. The Hurricane were nationally ranked after their 5-0 start and continued their dominance. Tulsa had a perfect 10-0 record after the regular season concluded.
This meant they shot up to the #4 ranking in the AP Polls. This remains the highest the school has ever ranked in its history. As a result, Tulsa got invited to the Sugar Bowl, the biggest bowl game the school played in. Unfortunately, Tulsa would fall short to No. 7 Tennessee, 14-7 -- 1943 was condensed to just seven games due to World War II.
Tulsa defeated SMU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Utah in the first four games of the season. When the AP released their first poll on October 25th, Tulsa was spotted at No. 13. Tulsa went 6-0-1 to wrap up the regular season and captured another MVC title, ranking 15th before their second straight trip to the Sugar Bowl. Despite playing a different opponent in No. 13 Georgia Tech, Tulsa would once again lose, 20-18.
In 1944, Tulsa was again ranked in the AP Polls early in the year. They would start 4-0 and moved up to the No. 7 ranking. A loss to Oklahoma State would knock them right out. Tulsa would not win another Missouri Valley title but a 7-2 mark got them into the Orange Bowl. They would get revenge against Georgia Tech in a 26-12 win.
The 1945 season would ultimately be Frnka's final year in Tulsa. His team would win the first five games of the season. After ranking as high as 14th, Tulsa would suffer back-to-back losses to No. 8 Indiana and No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Golden Hurricane would win their final three games and finish 8-2. They would get a trip to their fifth straight postseason but lost the Oil Bowl to Georgia. Frnka would leave for Tulane after 1945. Tulsa would appear in only six more bowl games during the 20th century.