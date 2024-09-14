The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 3 LSU vs. South Carolina
The LSU Tigers have arrived in Columbia, South Carolina for their matchup against the Gamecocks, and the ESPN College GameDay crew is ready with the coverage.
The South Carolina fans showed up and showed out ready to take on a ranked opponent after a big win over Kentucky in Week 2. The fans feel like with a win today, South Carolina could find themselves in the Top 25 rankings.
Fans are waiting eagerly for Lee Corso to make his appearance and hopefully put on Cocky's headgear, as Corse so far has not picked a headgear wrong.
Let's not forget about the LSU fans in the crowd. With Tiger and Gamecocks fans filling the lawn outside the stadium, these were some of the best signs to make an appearance at ESPN College GameDay Week 3.
Technically this sign is not wrong, LSU head coach Brian Kelly does have two L's in his name. LSU has already collected one of those L's this season with a loss to USC in Week 1.
It is fair that there is some confusion, but it's also funny that LSU is playing two USC teams this season. Will LSU be 0-2 against USC teams this season? That will be figured out by the end of the day.
Here are a couple of great signs at ESPN College GameDay. The best one just might be the women's basketball sign with a picture of Shane Beamer and Brian Kelly. That sign features a picture from the women's basketball SEC Championship when a fight broke out between LSU and South Carolina.
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina is set to kickoff at Noon EST on ABC and can be streamed on the ESPN app or on ESPN+ as well on FuboTV.