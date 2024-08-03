The Duck's Big Ten tour gains steam while Oregon football starts fall camp
By Sam Fariss
The Oregon Duck is making a splash.
Oregon – alongside UCLA, USC, and Washington – is officially in the Big Ten and to kick off the Ducks' campaign in their new conference, their feathered mascot is making a trip across the country.
One of the most recognizable and beloved college mascots, The Duck (that's his name, no, it's not Puddles) not only visited the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, IL but is also making campus visits.
So far, The Duck has visited Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland, and Iowa.
When he made his first stop in Lincoln, The Duck even crashed the Cornhuskers' opening press conference of the fall season.
He also made sure to stop by the one and only Memorial Stadium.
In Iowa, the Duck collaborated with Herky the Hawkeye (a fellow bird)
The Duck's visits throughout the Big Ten conference are expected to go on throughout the rest of the summer as he has 13 other schools to stop by.
However, there's no promise that he will tuck his tail and go up to Seattle to visit Harry the Husky...
With Oregon now in the Big Ten – and it's really official since Eugene has earned it's spot in the conference's (in)famous map video – more eyes than ever before are on the Ducks.
As The Duck makes his final summer stops, Dan Lanning and the football team have been hard at work as they started fall camp.
So far, the Oregon Video team has released footage of the first day of practice and it looks like the Ducks are more motivated than ever to prove themselves.
Lanning deemed Oregon 'That Team Out West' and the Ducks are running with it. Slight underdogs to powerhouse Ohio State, Oregon is going to have to prove that it deserves the hype it has received this summer.