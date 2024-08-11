The NFL's new dynamic kickoff rules and if they'll be coming to college football
By Sam Fariss
Ahead of the 2024 season, the usual NFL preseason games are well underway but one thing about them isn't quite as usual.
Yes, the star players are on the sideline and rookies are on the field.
However, when a team scores or a new half starts, the kickoffs look very different than they have in the past.
This season, the NFL implemented a new 'dynamic' kickoff to reduce injuries while also increasing the percentage of kickoffs that are actually returned.
The new kickoff structure is designed to "resemble a typical scrimmage play by aligning players on both teams closer together and restricting movement to reduce space and speed."
Unchanging is where the ball is placed, on the 35-yard line. Safety kicks also remain in the same spot, the 20-yard line.
NFL kickoff alignment changes
Players on the kicking team will line up just five yards ahead of the ball on the 40-yard line.
Kickers will no longer be allowed to cross the 50-yard line until the ball hits the ground or is fielded by a returning team player.
NFL kickoff 'landing zone'
The new kickoff structure features a 'landing zone' by the receiving team's end zone. It will start from the line of the end zone and extend to the 20-yard line.
If the ball falls short of the landing zone, the ball will be spotted on the 40-yard line.
If the ball lands or is fielded within the landing zone, it must be returned.
If the ball hits the landing zone and rolls or bounces to the end zone, it must be returned or downed by the receiving team. If it is downed, it will be treated as a touchback and placed on the 20-yard line.
If the ball hits the end zone without touching the landing zone and stays in bounds, it must be returned or down. If it is downed, it will be placed on the 30-yard line.
If the kick goes beyond the end zone, it will be treated as a touchback and placed on the 30-yard line.
Will the 'landing zone' appear in NCAA football?
For now, the usual kickoff structure that everyone is accustomed to is here to stay in college football.
However, with two-minute warnings and in-helmet communications bleeding into the NCAA from the NFL, it wouldn't be too surprising if a landing zone is on its way to CFB.
Success at the professional level will certainly determine if the landing zone is here to stay both at the professional and collegiate levels.