2024 Preseason 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction

NCAA staff writer Sam Fariss predicts the layout of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs with conference champions and at-large bids galore.

By Sam Fariss

Jan 7, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The College Football Playoff national championship trophy at the CFP Fan Central.
Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is just two weeks away.

With a conference realignment and a College Football Playoff expansion, this year will look very different from the past decade.

Beyond the structural changes in college football, Oregon and Texas have reemerged as powerhouse programs. Ohio State and Georgia have maintained their dominance. Alabama and Michigan have new head coaches.

As teams fly toward the upcoming year, people are already turning their attention toward the postseason and the newly-minted 12-team College Football Playoff. So, here's how I think the season will shake out and which teams I think will earn a CFP berth:

2024 Preseason 12-team CFP prediction

Rank

Team

Why are they here

Previous rank

1

Texas

SEC champion

N/A

2

Oregon

Big Ten champion

N/A

3

Georgia

At-large

N/A

4

Ohio State

At-large

N/A

5

Florida State

ACC champion

N/A

6

Alabama

At-large

N/A

7

Michigan

At-large

N/A

8

Utah

Big 12 champion

N/A

9

Notre Dame

At-large

N/A

10

Ole Miss

At-large

N/A

11

Tulane

AAC champion

N/A

12

Boise State

MW champion

N/A

Yes, Ohio State and Georgia would most likely be in the playoffs with two losses to their conference champions (Oregon and Texas, respectfully). However, their strength of schedule, conference biases, and minimal losses earn them a spot in the CFPs.

Similarly, teams like Alabama, Michigan, and Ole Miss will have very few losses throughout very difficult seasons against their conference and non-conference opponents.

Big 12 newcomers Utah are already projected to win the conference and Florida State will finally earn redemption from last season with a spot in the playoffs.

Read more:

