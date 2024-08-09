2024 Preseason 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
By Sam Fariss
Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is just two weeks away.
With a conference realignment and a College Football Playoff expansion, this year will look very different from the past decade.
Beyond the structural changes in college football, Oregon and Texas have reemerged as powerhouse programs. Ohio State and Georgia have maintained their dominance. Alabama and Michigan have new head coaches.
As teams fly toward the upcoming year, people are already turning their attention toward the postseason and the newly-minted 12-team College Football Playoff. So, here's how I think the season will shake out and which teams I think will earn a CFP berth:
2024 Preseason 12-team CFP prediction
Rank
Team
Why are they here
Previous rank
1
Texas
SEC champion
N/A
2
Oregon
Big Ten champion
N/A
3
Georgia
At-large
N/A
4
Ohio State
At-large
N/A
5
Florida State
ACC champion
N/A
6
Alabama
At-large
N/A
7
Michigan
At-large
N/A
8
Utah
Big 12 champion
N/A
9
Notre Dame
At-large
N/A
10
Ole Miss
At-large
N/A
11
Tulane
AAC champion
N/A
12
Boise State
MW champion
N/A
Yes, Ohio State and Georgia would most likely be in the playoffs with two losses to their conference champions (Oregon and Texas, respectfully). However, their strength of schedule, conference biases, and minimal losses earn them a spot in the CFPs.
Similarly, teams like Alabama, Michigan, and Ole Miss will have very few losses throughout very difficult seasons against their conference and non-conference opponents.
Big 12 newcomers Utah are already projected to win the conference and Florida State will finally earn redemption from last season with a spot in the playoffs.