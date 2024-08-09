Saturday Blitz
Fansided

The original name for every current college football bowl game

By Sam Fariss

The Cotton Bowl Stadium
The Cotton Bowl Stadium / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Nowadays, football fans have to buy tickets to the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice or the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

No longer can you simply be in the "Orange Bowl" or the "Cotton Bowl."

Heck, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl isn't even played in the Cotton Bowl Stadium anymore, it's played in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Money from celebrities and advertisements has stepped into the forefront at the end of each season and many fans miss the good ole days of more simply named bowl games.

In the postseason, there are 44 total bowl games, including all 11 matchups that are a part of the 12-team College Football Playoffs, here are their original names:

Current bowl game name

Original name

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Pelican Bowl (1972-75), Heritage Bowl (1991-99)

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Miami Beach Bowl

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans Bowl

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Auto Nation Cure Bowl

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

St. Petersburg Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Sports Humanitarian Bowl

Easypost Hawai'i Bowl

Aloha Bowl

Quick Lane Detroit Bowl

Motor City Bowl

Guarranteed Rate Bowl

Copper Bowl

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile Alabama Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth Bowl

76 Birmingham Bowl

Dixie Bowl

Autozone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico Bowl

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice

Arizona Bowl

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Congressional Bowl

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamo Bowl

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Bicentennial Bowl

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Music City Bowl

Reliaquest Bowl

Hall of Fame Bowl

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl

Texas Bowl

Bluebonnet Bowl

Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Gator Bowl

Servpro First Responder Bowl

TicketCity Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Queen City Bowl

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Bahamas Bowl

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Peach Bowl

Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Tournament East–West football game

AllState Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl

Capital One Orange Bowl

Orange Bowl

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl

Fans miss the uniqueness, the lore, the originallity of old bowl game names.

Duke's Mayo Bowl is a far cry from the Queen City Bowl and the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice is way too much at once compared to the original Arizona Bowl.

Maybe, one day, there will be another turning of the tides and bowl games will return to their inaugural names.

Read more:

manual

Home/College Football Playoff