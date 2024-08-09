The original name for every current college football bowl game
By Sam Fariss
Nowadays, football fans have to buy tickets to the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice or the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.
No longer can you simply be in the "Orange Bowl" or the "Cotton Bowl."
Heck, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl isn't even played in the Cotton Bowl Stadium anymore, it's played in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.
Money from celebrities and advertisements has stepped into the forefront at the end of each season and many fans miss the good ole days of more simply named bowl games.
In the postseason, there are 44 total bowl games, including all 11 matchups that are a part of the 12-team College Football Playoffs, here are their original names:
Current bowl game name
Original name
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Pelican Bowl (1972-75), Heritage Bowl (1991-99)
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
Miami Beach Bowl
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton Bowl
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans Bowl
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Auto Nation Cure Bowl
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
St. Petersburg Bowl
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Sports Humanitarian Bowl
Easypost Hawai'i Bowl
Aloha Bowl
Quick Lane Detroit Bowl
Motor City Bowl
Guarranteed Rate Bowl
Copper Bowl
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile Alabama Bowl
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth Bowl
76 Birmingham Bowl
Dixie Bowl
Autozone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico Bowl
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice
Arizona Bowl
Go Bowling Military Bowl
Congressional Bowl
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamo Bowl
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Bicentennial Bowl
Transperfect Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl
Reliaquest Bowl
Hall of Fame Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Citrus Bowl
Texas Bowl
Bluebonnet Bowl
Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Gator Bowl
Servpro First Responder Bowl
TicketCity Bowl
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Queen City Bowl
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Bahamas Bowl
VRBO Fiesta Bowl
Fiesta Bowl
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Peach Bowl
Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Tournament East–West football game
AllState Sugar Bowl
Sugar Bowl
Capital One Orange Bowl
Orange Bowl
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Cotton Bowl
Fans miss the uniqueness, the lore, the originallity of old bowl game names.
Duke's Mayo Bowl is a far cry from the Queen City Bowl and the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice is way too much at once compared to the original Arizona Bowl.
Maybe, one day, there will be another turning of the tides and bowl games will return to their inaugural names.