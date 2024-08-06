Florida International should now be Florida Worldwide, Panthers name stadium after Pitbull
By Sam Fariss
The crossover that people never saw coming.
Mr. Worldwide (AKA Pitbull), has become the new namesake of the Florida International University football stadium.
FIU sold the naming rights of its stadium to the music artist for a small $6,000,000.
Pitbull, who is from Miami, has only grown in popularity over his two-decade-long career and has recently resurged as one of the top Latin artists in the world.
With the $6 million exchange, the FIU Panthers' stadium will now be dubbed "Pitbull Stadium.'
The $6 million total will be broken up over a five-year contract, Pitbull paying the Panthers $1.2 million per year.
On Tuesday morning, FIU announced that the program was "going worldwide" and included a graphic of Pitbull and various pieces of Panther merchandise.
Florida International is located in the heart of Miami, FL and ever has a main phone number with the "305" area code.
The lake-front campus is one of the most Florida-esque universities in the country, maybe even taking a step above the one and only University of Miami.
With Pitbull becoming the namesake of the Panthers' football stadium, maybe fans across the country should start turning toward their beloved hometown heroes for a new stadium name.
This isn't the first crossover between a music artist and college football in recent years. For the first time this postseason, there will be the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice.