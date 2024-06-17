The perfect naming rights sponsor for every college football conference
By Justin Perez
American: Raising Cane's (Baton Rouge, La.)
For the American Conference, I decided to go with the restaurant company Raising Cane's. This can be the perfect sponsorship for the conference. The business is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Raising Cane's is already a corporate sponsor of the American Conference. Looking past that, there are also a few more reasons as to why.
For one, since the restaurant began in 1996, the company has expanded mightily. According to Scrapehero.com, there are nearly 800 locations of Raising Cane's restaurants in the United States. Of that total,195 of them are located in the state of Texas. That is 26 percent of total restaurants in the country.
The company is prevalent in the southwest region and some of the southeast. Other than the 26 percent of locations in Texas, another nine percent are found in Louisiana. The reason why I bring this up is because of some schools in the American Conference. Three schools in Texas play in the AAC.
Those schools are North Texas, Rice, and UTSA. Both Rice and UTSA are in major cities as Rice is located in Houston and UTSA is located in San Antonio. The conference also has Tulane, located in New Orleans, Louisiana. South Florida is located in Tampa. Temple is in Philadelphia and the Memphis Tigers and Charlotte 49ers are also in the conference.
So there are notable cities in the AAC that some members call home. This can bode well for Raising Cane's. The company is still growing and is trying to get all around the country. However, a step that needs to be taken is to get more air time. While the American Conference is not a Power Four league, it is the closest thing to it when discussing the Group of Five conferences.
The AAC has games broadcasted on ESPN's major networks every season. Some teams have risen in the rankings and have played in major bowl games in the past. With the 12-team College Football Playoff coming this year, a team or two from the AAC could possibly find its way in. There's lots of potential in this hypothetical partnership.