The perfect naming rights sponsor for every college football conference
By Justin Perez
Big Ten: Gatorade (Chicago, Ill.)
This one is also an easy partnership to come up with. Gatorade is one of the most well-known companies in the world. Even if you aren't into athletics, you know what Gatorade is just by seeing it in your local grocery shop. Every athlete on television has been seen taking sips of the iconic sports drink. Players have done commercials with the brand. Football teams have tables and bottles of the drink on the sidelines every week.
In the world of intercollegiate athletics, the Big Ten is one of the biggest and most recognizable brands. The Big Ten is regarded by many as the second-best football conference in the country, only behind the SEC. The league has a major television contract that lasts for seven years. The contract ends after the conclusion of the 2029 season. In addition to having games shown on FOX, the Big Ten also has contests shown on CBS and NBC.
There isn't anything that can go wrong here if the two were to come together on a naming rights deal. The conference is primarily made up of teams in the Midwest region of the United States. However, thanks to conference realignment, the conference has expanded to the east and west coasts. There have already been several historic programs in the league such as Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.
Now, the Big Ten has added a few more notable programs and big brands. Those come in the forms of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. So, the conference has more than enough star power to draw from. Also, throw in the fact that Illinois and Northwestern are in the same state as the Gatorade headquarters. This just makes perfect sense. Similar to the ACC, there is nothing to be lost here.
Gatorade makes billions of dollars per year, despite the sports drink business getting bigger with multiple competitors. This is a low-risk, high-reward type of situation. Two big money makers coming together is a match made in business heaven.