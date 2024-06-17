The perfect naming rights sponsor for every college football conference
By Justin Perez
Mountain West: Apple (Cupertino, Calif.)
This one might be the most outlandish hypothetical sponsor on the list. However, if you think, a sponsorship between Apple and the Mountain West could work. With the dissolving of the Pac-12, the Mountain West is now the only conference for college football that is mainly made up of West Coast schools.
In the Mountain West, three schools are located in California. Those are San Jose State, Fresno State, and San Diego State. You also have Boise State and Air Force, two programs that have had moments of national notoriety in the past. Then, there is untapped potential with UNLV. The Rebels haven't been a major factor in football for years.
However, the program is looking to be on an upward trajectory, and if the Rebels can be a force, the Las Vegas market will bring more positive results for the conference. Currently, the Mountain West is under a television contract with Fox and CBS through 2026. A partnership between the league and Apple could plant the seeds for the conference getting a new media deal with them.
Apple has delved into all different types of media throughout its history. Now, they even have their subscription-based streaming service on Apple TV+. Perhaps Apple could integrate the conference into their service on an exclusive deal. Apple is by far the most well-known brand or company on the West Coast, so this makes perfect sense.
The company already provides Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball matches exclusively on their streaming service. MLS implemented a Season Pass membership in Apple TV+ and MLB shows a game on Friday nights. I think by adding the Mountain West to this, they can get more people behind purchasing Apple TV+.
However, I think this will help the Mountain West more because they'd be partners with arguably the most well-known brand in the world. It will give the conference some exposure and bring them to the forefront, automatically competing with bigger conferences for one of the better media deals.