The Pro Football Hall of Fame adds seven former NCAA stars in 2024 class
By Sam Fariss
Celebrations for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class are underway and seven former NCAA stars returned to the spotlight for the honor of a lifetime.
From Ohio State to Syracuse to Miami to Texas to North Carolina to Ole Miss, top-tier collegiate programs have added representatives to the Hall of Fame.
So, who are the seven inductees and where'd they play college ball? Maybe more importantly, what were their college stats that got them drafted into the NFL in the first place?
At the turn of the century, Dwight Freeney dominated offensives for the Syracuse Orange.
A unanimous All-American and the Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, and a two-time First-Team All-Big East selection (2000 & 2001), Freeney was honored for his success on the field.
Freeney was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame just last year and his No. 54 jersey is retired at Syracuse.
In college, Freeney had 104 total tackles, 34 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 4 fumble recoveries.
Over three seasons with the Buckeyes, Randy Gradishar started in every single game he played for Ohio State.
Gradishar was a two-time All-American and finished sixth in Heisman voting at the end of his senior season (1973).
The Buckeye amassed 320 total tackles before going on to a Hall of Fame career with the Denvery Broncos.
An top-tier wideout and an even more elite returner, Devin Hester made a name for himself while playing three years of football at Miami.
Before taking his talents to the NFL, Hester became one of the best punt and kick returners in the nation for the Hurricanes.
Over a three-year career, Hester had 81 total returns for 1,657 yards, 24 rush attempts for 160 yards, and 10 receptions for 196 yards.
Another Hurricane wideout who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend is the one and only Andre Johnson.
While playing in 35 games for the Canes, Johnson had a jaw-dropping 1,831 yards on just 92 receptions.
Johnson had 20 total touchdowns for Miami, scoring two in game three times throughout his career.
Just after Randy Gradishar's tenure at Ohio State, defensive tackle Steve McMichael took the college football scene by storm at the University of Texas.
McMichael leaded as the Longhorns' all-time-leader in tackles with 369 in total alongside 30 sacks. He was a finalist for the Lombardi and the Outland Awards in 1979 as well as a unanimous First-Team All-American.
McMichael spent 13 years with the Chicago Bears in the NFL and won Super Bowl XX.
A North Carolina boy through-and-through, Julius Peppers was born and raised in NC, attended (and played for) the UNC Tar Heels, and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2002.
During his senior season, Peppers was a unanimous First-Team All-American and won a handful of awards including the Lombardi Award, the Bill Willis Trophy, and the Chuck Bednarik Award.
Peppers recorded 177 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 pick-sixes, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 fumble returned for a touchdown.
Half a decade ago, Patrick Willis was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his incredibly memorable career with the Ole Miss Rebels.
A two-time All-American, two-time First-Team All-SEC, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2006), and the winner of the Butkus Award, Jack Lambert Trophy, and Conerly Trophy.
In college, Willis had 335 total tackles, 7 pass deflections, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.