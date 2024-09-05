Three bold predictions: Boise State Broncos versus No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Week 2 is set to provide several heavy-hitting matchups, such as Texas vs Michigan and Tennessee vs NC State, but it’s out west that we’ll find the most compelling game of the day — Boise State versus Oregon. Although these two schools have only faced each other three times in the past, the games were hotly contested and filled with subplots.
Yes, most notable was in 2009 when we witnessed LeGarrette Blount’s jaw-dropping punch towards Boise defensive end Byron Hout in frustration, thus subsequently putting an abrupt end to the tailback’s collegiate career.
In addition to this moment of madness, it’s worth mentioning that the former Pac-12 member, Oregon, is actually winless against the Broncos — losing 37-32 (‘08), 19-8 (‘09), and 38-28 (‘17).
Fast forward to 2024, and we have the Ducks — now a member of the Big Ten — ranked 7th nationally, and possessing legitimate Big Ten and national title aspirations. Conversely, Boise State came into the season unranked, however, the Broncos were indeed the highest vote-getter amongst Group of 5 teams for the AP’s Preseason Top 25.
Thus, Boise has its own desire to secure a College Football Playoffs bid as the highest-ranked Group of 5 schools.
Needless to say, a win in this game for either squad will be significant come the end of the season as the resumes of the CFP-contending teams will be scrutinized. In addition for Boise, the Broncos may not face another Top 25 team the rest of the way, so this is a crucial opportunity for Boise to show America that it belongs at the CFP table.
So without further ado, here are three bold predictions for Saturday night’s tilt in the Pacific Northwest.