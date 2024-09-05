Three bold predictions: Boise State Broncos versus No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Dillon Gabriel Throws for 350+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs
As has become customary these days for student-athletes, Dillon Gabriel is now onto his third collegiate school, Oregon. The Hawaii native began his collegiate playing days across the country at Central Florida, before transferring to Oklahoma, and is currently under center for the highly-ranked Ducks.
According to BetMGM, Gabriel entered the season as a +800 betting favorite to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy. Since the opening line went live, Gabriel’s odds have only improved — currently +650. With that said his debut performance for the Ducks was rather lackluster, despite the big passing numbers that he racked up — 380 passing yards and 2 passing TDs — albeit on a hefty 49 passing attempts.
The fact is, Oregon only managed to score 24 points against FCS foe Idaho. If Gabriel and the Ducks put up this meager of a performance against Boise, then Oregon will assuredly fall to 0-4 against the Broncos.
However, I believe that Gabriel and the Duck’s offense will be more effective and efficient this week versus a porous Boise State defense. Whilst the Broncos indeed won its game last week, it wasn’t because Boise was able to stop anybody.
The Broncos allowed a staggering 45 points to the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern, on the Smurf Turf no-less. If the GS Eagles can do that against Boise, then just imagine what the nation’s Heisman favorite, Gabriel, and his plethora of blue-chip wideouts will do against the Broncos.
Therefore, I’m taking Gabriel to connect downfield time and again, ultimately reaching 350+ passing yards and 3+ TD passes en route to an Oregon Ducks victory.