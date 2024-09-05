Three bold predictions: Boise State Broncos versus No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Ducks Get the Win | Boise State to Cover +19.5-point Spread
According to BetMGM, Boise is an +19.5 point underdog heading into this road game against Oregon. Thus, one would think that the Ducks are just going to thump the Broncos. But as Lee Corso famously says, “Not so fast my friend”.
Granted it’s a small sample size, but from what I’ve seen thus far from these two sides — an underwhelming team performance from Oregon and an all-time great outing from Jeanty — coupled with what history has told us about this particular matchup, Oregon vs Boise State this Saturday will be much closer than what the oddsmakers are indicating. Therefore, I’m taking Boise to cover the +19.5 points.
The fixture will be filled with fireworks, led by the aforementioned Gabriel and Jeanty. Ultimately, Oregon will get the victory. But the Ducks will be in a battle, needing four quarters of football to secure the “W”.