Top 3 breakout candidates for Miami football in 2024
1. Elijah Arroyo, TE
Yes, Cam McCormick is back for his ninth (!!) year of eligibility, but I think the Hurricanes have to go with a younger guy with more potential at the tight end position.
That's where Elijah Arroyo comes in.
The former four-star tight end from the 2021 class who 247Sports ranked the No. 129 overall prospect in that cycle will be the go-to guy at tight end this season, in my opinion. He has the size (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) and potential to be one of the best pass-catchers on the team.
Even ESPN believes that Arroyo is going to break out this season, listing him as a candidate to do so this past spring. And they're right. He now has an elite quarterback to get him the ball and an opportunity to start and play major reps in 2024.
Arroyo has just 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown over his three-year Miami career, but it just feels like the redshirt junior is about to put up some video game-like numbers in 2024.