Top 3 college football coaching hires ahead of 2024 season
Looking back to the college football coaches hired ahead of the 2024 season, here are the top three.
2. Mike Elko, Texas A&M
Hiring Jimbo Fisher was all about winning the press conference. The Aggies did win that but they didn't win much else under Fisher except for one major bowl game.
The No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 didn't mean much, not when it followed by a couple of sub-par seasons. Elko knows all about coaching at Texas A&M after working as Fisher's defensive coordinator and it was a good move.
Texas A&M does have high expectations and the offensive guru hire didn't work out the past two times, even if both previous coaches won 65 and 67 percent of their games respectively.
Elko is going to have to improve on that to keep his job. Yet, he won eight games at Duke and building up the defensive side of the ball is the way to consistently win in a way that didn't happen under Jimbo.
Plus, if you can win at a program like Duke, where football is clearly not the priority, you should be able to win at Texas A&M where resources aren't an issue.