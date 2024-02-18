Top 3 college football coaching hires ahead of 2024 season
Looking back to the college football coaches hired ahead of the 2024 season, here are the top three.
1. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
It's devastating for Alabama football to lose Nick Saban. He was one of the kind and in the modern era, he was the greatest college football head coach of all time.
Saban won national titles at two different schools. He also won in different eras -- claiming championships in the BCS era as well as the four-team playoff era. He was the G.O.A.T.
Yet, the Crimson Tide did really well to replace Saban with Kalen DeBoer. It seemed like DeBoer was destined to coach at a big-time program. He's won a national title at the NAIA level. He also coached Washington to the national championship game and has won better than 90 percent of his games as a head coach at all levels.
The dude is a winner. He'll have to learn how to recruit in the SEC but I don't see that being an issue. Alabama is Alabama. DeBoer is a damn good coach and that's why Alabama football made the top head coaching hire in college football going into the 2024 season.