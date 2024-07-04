Top 3 strongest position groups for Miami football in 2024
By Justin Perez
1. Running Backs
The first position group that stands out is the running back room. The position group did take a blow by losing last season's leading rusher, Henry Parrish Jr. Parrish transferred to Ole Miss over the offseason. However, the Hurricanes were able to land a big transfer of their own. Enter former Oregon State Beavers star Damien Martinez. There is little doubt that Martinez is a big addition to the offense.
He will undoubtedly be Miami's feature running back. Last season, Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 194 rushing attempts. He was named to the 2023 All-Pac-12 first team. Adding a dynamic 1,000-yard rusher to a team that struggled to get much production last year makes this a huge addition.
Last year, Miami was 45th in the country and seventh in the ACC for rushing yards per game, averaging 173.2. Martinez will get those statistics up and along with the dual-threat abilities of Cam Ward, Miami could be one of the top rushing teams in the country. With the RB1 position locked up, Miami also has other options that can share the load for the overall success of the ground game.
The top returner for the rushing attack will be Mark Fletcher Jr. The sophomore was Miami's second-leading rusher last year with 514 yards in ten games. The Fort Lauderdale native proved to be productive, mainly as a power back. He is 6-2, 225 pounds, which allows him to be a physical force. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 105 rushing attempts. He also scored five touchdowns.
There's also Ajay Allen, who comes back into the mix for his sophomore season. Allen didn't get much of an opportunity to shine last season but he adds agility to the group. He only racked up 70 rushing attempts for 361 yards in nine games. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and added five touchdowns of his own. Allen and Fletcher were limited in spring ball as they were recovering from offseason procedures.
This allowed the coaching staff to experiment with freshman newcomer Elijah Lofton. The Vegas native signed with Miami as a tight end. However, he showed the potential to be another power back in Miami's offense. He stands 6-3 and weighs 230 pounds. Jordan Lyle is another incoming freshman from Fort Lauderdale who arrived early in the summer. There are plenty of options and depth for this not to be a successful group, especially when they addressed their need for a feature back.