Top 5 landing spots for Arch Manning if he goes to the portal
By Sam Fariss
Arch Manning put on an absolute clinic during the Texas Longhorns’ spring football game and yet, he is still set to be the backup quarterback.
The hype that surrounded Manning when he committed to the Horns as a 5-star prospect was unlike anything fans have seen since… well, his uncles Eli and Peyton.
However, Manning entered a Texas program that already had its starter, the one and only Quinn Ewers who had just transferred from Ohio State.
So, despite Manning’s elite high school resume, he has yet to become the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.
After Texas’ 2024 spring game, attention was once again drawn to Manning’s world-class skills on the field.
Arch Manning's spring game stats:
- 76% completion
- 355 passing yards
- 3 passing touchdowns
Due to Manning’s incredible performance in the Longhorns’ scrimmage, many were calling for him to replace Ewers in the starting role.
So, as Manning’s understandable frustration mounts, it would come as no surprise if the young quarterback took his talents elsewhere.
Which five programs would make a great fit for Manning if he decided to enter the transfer portal?
The Tar Heels are currently working to find their next great quarterback after Drake Maye left for the NFL Draft.
Currently, Max Johnson is projected to be North Carolina's starting quarterback but he is already entering his fifth season of collegiate football.
With Johnson graduating, head coach Mack Brown wil be looking for another experienced and talented quarterback to take the reigns of his program. Manning could be the man for him.