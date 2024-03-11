Top Five College Football Assistant Coaching Hires This Offseason
One can argue that the college football coaching carousel has become just as active and scattered as the transfer portal in recent times with dozens of head and
1. Chip Kelly (OC, Ohio State)
The no-brainer top assistant coach hire of the offseason. Kelly has been one of the sport’s most innovative offensive minds for over a decade and now gets to take over an Ohio State offense that is littered with ultra-talented playmakers and athletes.
This is also a great fit for Kelly from a chemistry standpoint because Justin Frye, the current offensive line coach in Columbus, used to coach under him at UCLA. The two helped produce and develop a handful of notable running backs in Los Angeles, including Josh Kelly and Zach Charbonnet. With a track record of producing good rushing attacks, both Kelly and Frye are destined to fully ignite the Buckeyes’ potent running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins next season.
Even if Bill O’Brien ended up being the offensive coordinator, this offense was going to be upgraded. However, the Kelly hire gives them even more of an edge to win a national championship in 2024-25 as he is the surest bet in the assistant coaching carousel.