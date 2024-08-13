Touchdowns and fumbles in the AP Top 25 preseason college football poll
By Sam Fariss
The first AP Top 25 officially landed on Monday and, for the most part, the ranking checked everyone's boxes.
It was fairly predictable and almost entirely accurate.
However, as always, there were a few teams that stuck out like a sore thumb.
Here are the biggest hits (touchdowns) and misses (fumbles) from the 2024 AP Top 25 preseason poll:
Touchdowns: Georgia, Texas, Iowa
There shouldn't be a doubt in anybody's mind that the Georgia Bulldogs are the best team in the country as they head toward the 2024 season.
Not only do the Bulldogs have Kirby Smart's coaching prowess, they have a returning starting quarterback which very few top teams in the country can claim this season.
Similarly, the Texas Longhorns are right where they should be. Ranked behind Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon, the Horns are just one spot away from standing on the podium but that makes sense.
Texas lost its projected starting running back CJ Baxter and are coming off of major departures to the NFL from Xavier Worthy to Jordan Whittington.
Lastly, the inclusion of the Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 hit the nail on the head. Iowa has to compete in one of the strongest conferences in the nation while working to improve its offense and maintain its defense.
If the Hawkeyes can find a way to put more points on the board, which Kirk Ferentz undoubtedly will do, the Hawkeyes are certainly a bubble-watch team.
Fumbles: Notre Dame, Clemson, Arizona
Yes, yes, yes. Sure! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting better and better.
However, they lost their starting quarterback to the NFL, their starting left tackle to injury, and head coach Marcus Freeman seems fine with doing great every year but not winning a national title.
Notre Dame should undeniably be in the top 25 but ranking them at No. 7 is far, far too high.
Along the same lines, Dabo Swinney's Clemson squad is no where near what it used to be. Sinney's refusal to take advantage of the transfer portal is running the Tigers into the ground and they are a far cry from deserving a No. 14 ranking.
Lastly, Arizona. The Wildcats lost their head coach and handful of players, sure.
However, after such a dominant performance last season plus the retention of quarterback Noah Fifita and the pickup of running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the Wildcats deserve to be ranked higher than No. 21 in the country.