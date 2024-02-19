UCLA football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
2. Karson Gordon, 3-star QB
After being committed to UNLV for a long time, Karson Gordon gave in to Chip Kelly and decided to flip his commitment to the Bruins. Little did he know the coach who recruited him to join the program would be leaving in just a few short months, but for now, it looks like he's sticking with UCLA and that could pay off for him.
Is it crazy to think that a true freshman quarterback and former three-star recruit could come in and compete for the starting job right away with UCLA?
Maybe it's because Dante Moore decided to leave the program for Oregon and there were really no quarterbacks who stood out other than Ethan Garbers. While he's back and projected to be the starter, he's far from a lock to win the job over Collin Schlee and Karson Gordon.
Gordon is a track star and a heck of an athlete and he even made 247Sports' 2023 Freaks List. He's going to come in and compete for that starting job this summer.
And I would not be shocked to see him win it.