UCLA football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
1. Kwazi Gilmer, 4-star WR
The top-ranked recruit in UCLA's 2024 class is Kwazi Gilmer and he had plenty of potential suitors but he decided to stick with the Bruins despite Chip Kelly's departure -- that could obviously always change.
Gilmer is the most anticipated signee in UCLA's 2024 class and he plays a position that may be fairly stocked. Logan Loya, J.Michael Sturdivant, and Kyle Ford are all returning, but the latter didn't exactly have the type of 2023 season that warrants a guaranteed starting job. He had just 22 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
He has solid size at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and he can slide right into the regular rotation at receiver if he develops a solid rapport with whoever begins the season at quarterback -- it could even be his fellow freshman.
I have no doubts that this kid is going to get a start at some point this season but will that happen right away? We'll find out when the season kicks off.