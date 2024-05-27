UCLA football close to landing former 5-star RB from LSU
Five years at LSU were not enough for former five-star running back John Emery Jr. to really break out and that's disappointing because he came in as one of the most highly-regarded players in the 2019 class. He was expecting to be a superstar in Baton Rouge, but he never panned out. But now, UCLA football is looking to take a chance on him.
Emery was on that LSU team that won the national title with Joe Burrow at quarterback and he actually played in 10 games during that incredible season, accounting for 248 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. It felt like the start of a special career.
As a sophomore, he had 451 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns but his career came to a screeching halt in 2021 when he missed the entire season due to academics.
In the two years since, he's had just 496 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He still averaged well over 5.0 yards from scrimmage per touch but his opportunities dwindled and led to his transfer following spring ball. Schools didn't exactly line up for him, but former NFL and UCLA running back turned head coach DeShaun Foster is ready to take a chance.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Foster is close to landing Emery and giving him a final opportunity to prove himself. UCLA received a crystal ball on 247Sports to land Emery from the transfer portal over the weekend and all signs are pointing to that after his recent visit.
Though he'll have to fight for carries with TJ Harden, I think this could be the change of scenery that Emery has needed for years.