UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster has awkward Big Ten Media Days intro (Video)
Big Ten Media Days this year felt a little different than in years past because of some newcomers. Teams like Washington, USC, Oregon, and UCLA football all joined the league this offseason and they spoke to the media for the first time this week at media days.
Well, almost all of them spoke.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster froze up during his introduction speech at media days which has already made its rounds on social media.
Foster's speech was, well, pretty awkward.
Foster walked up, seemed to have some good things to say about his excitement for joining the conference and he touched on UCLA's athletic prowess.
"Football-wise, we're just excited," Foster said. "I'm sure you guys don't know too much about UCLA - our football program. But we're in LA. It's us and, uh, USC. We, um... I'm just basically excited really. That's it."
Just a torturous minute of silence and awkward rambling there from Foster, but you have to give him a break because this is his first-ever media day as a head coach. He will get better at public speaking obviously and he talks to his team all the time so he was probably just vastly unprepared.
Remember when you were in school and you had to give a book report but you didn't read the book or do any research outside of Spark Notes? Yeah, that's what this felt like -- but worse.
I'm going to give Foster the benefit of the doubt and say that he's not normally like this. But man, this clip is going to haunt him for a while.