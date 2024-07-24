UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster wins the award for most awkward media day intro
UCLA football will not only enter a new conference in 2024 (Big Ten), but will also welcome a new head coach in former NFL player DeShaun Foster.
The Bruins were under the tutelage of current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly for the past six seasons (2018-23). In that span, the Bruins had a record of 34-34 under Kelly and dropped at least four games in the last three seasons. Kelly's time in Los Angeles can be described as mediocre, but Foster was brought in to change the culture for the Bruins. However, Foster had a rather awkward opening statement at Big Ten Media Day.
The new UCLA head coach seemed unprepared and uncomfortable at the podium. As the Bruins usher in a new era, the former NFL running back did very little to convince Bruin nation that the program is going to trend upwards from mediocrity.
Foster's opening statement featured long, awkward pauses instead of confidence and conviction, which is expected from a person in charge of a premier football program. In fairness, this is Foster's first head coaching opportunity after being the Bruins running backs coach for seven seasons (2017-2023), respectively. Since the Bruins are entering arguably the best conference in college football, it is possible Foster may be feeling the pressure as the season inches closer.
Foster played collegiate football at UCLA for four seasons (1998-2001) as a halfback which featured him having earned two first-team All-Pac-10 selections. The former UCLA rusher entered the 2002 NFL Draft and was selected by the Carolina Panthers. Foster spent five seasons with Carolina and one season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 to wrap up his career.