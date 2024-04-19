UCLA football the favorite to land former 5-star QB Jaden Rashada
Jaden Rashada has become one of the biggest names in the transfer portal since entering it on Thursday. His decision to leave Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State was rather surprising, but the Sun Devils must feel better about another quarterback in the desert.
But that leaves the question: where could Rashada end up?
There's been plenty of speculation already and Georgia emerged as one of the early favorites to land the former five-star prospect. But Vegas oddsmakers released their favorites on Friday and one team atop the list was rather surprising. That was UCLA football.
According to the oddsmakers, UCLA has the best odds (+450) to land Rashada while Auburn (+500) and Georgia (+650) are right behind. TCU (+700), Cal (+750), Maryland (+750), and Stanford (+800) all have realistic odds to land Rashada as well, but it looks like the Bruins and new coach DeShaun Foster are the favorites to pick up a commitment from the former Sun Devil.
This is rather interesting because the Bruins actually lost a five-star quarterback this offseason when Dante Moore transferred to Oregon. Now, they could gain a five-star from a former Pac-12 foe in Arizona State in the form of Rashada and I can bet no Bruins fan would say no to that.
That'd be quite the trade-off.
Foster has a roster to build and starting with a quarterback who was widely considered a top 2-3 guy in the 2023 class would be a good start. He might fit in best with the Bruins who need a quarterback of the future. He could come in and start immediately.
If not UCLA, I wouldn't be shocked to see him wind up at one of the SEC schools on the list (Auburn or Georgia). There will be a battle for his services.