UGA's Warren Brinson down, holding ankle just 9 minutes into game against Clemson
By Sam Fariss
Georgia Bulldog football is here.
Once again the No. 1 team in the nation, the Bulldogs opened their season against the Clemson Tigers in the annual Aflac Kickoff Game.
After trading defensive stops, the Tigers and the Bulldogs seemed to settle into the swing of things.
On Clemson's second possession, the Georgia defensive line was dominant, as expected.
Less than nine minutes into the game, a star Bulldog defensive lineman went down though.
Warren Brinson, who entered the game with previous injuries, was holding his ankle after the play.
Head coach Kirby Smart even came on to the field to check on one of his standout pass rushers.
Luckily, Brinson was able to walk off under his own power but if it is a more permanent loss, the Bulldogs' rush defense will be greatly affected.
Last season, Brinson had 19 total tackles and two sacks for the Bulldogs. This is the defensive lineman's fifth season at Georgia and under Smart's leadership.