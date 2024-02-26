UMass to the MAC is latest sign that college football needs to separate from NCAA
There was more college football realignment news on Monday as UMass will join the MAC conference as a full member starting in 2025.
FBS college football will go from three independent programs to two following the report by Pete Thamel of ESPN on Monday that the UMass Minutemen will become a full-fledged member of the MAC.
It's an interesting turn of events. On the football side of things, it makes perfect sense for UMass because life as a FBS college football independent isn't grand, unless you are Notre Dame, but even then, the Irish aren't eligible for a top-four seed or a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
UMass was in the MAC as a football-only member at one time and it now joins a league that features 12 members who have been around for a long time, as well as some new additions.
However, in terms of basketball, the sport that UMass is most well-known for, this is a terrible move. The league doesn't make sense and neither do the rivalries. Is anyone yearning to see UMass take on Toledo, Miami (OH), or Eastern Michigan?
Yea. Me either.
But college basketball is secondary when it comes to college football. That was clear in this decision by UMass to join the MAC and leave the A-10.
That's part of this thing that doesn't make sense, sort of like how it makes some sense for the Big Ten to accept Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA in football, but makes zero sense in anything else.
The travel is insane and when you travel for twice as many games in basketball, compared to football, well, it just stands to reason that major college football should be its own entity.
The NCAA doesn't control the College Football Playoff and it's time for all FBS programs to break off and start their own league, or remain and join the FCS which can keep holding its own national championship.
Teams like UMass and frankly every MAC program is closer to the FCS than the FBS. The G5 and the FCS should merge and let the college football powers finally get their own league, doing away at last with all this silliness.