UNC's Max Johnson devastatingly carted off during 3rd quarter vs. Minnesota
By Sam Fariss
Just a few quarters into the season with his new team, North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury.
Johnson had attempted a pass during the third quarter and when the ball was out of his hands, a lineman rolled onto his leg, causing his knee to buckle.
The Tar Heel's quarterback went down quickly and was visibly in pain.
Johnson and the Heels kicked off their season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who led 14-10 at the time of Johnson's injury.
Before being carted off, Johnson had completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 71 yards and one interception. He had six rush attempts for an additional 10 yards.
Once Johnson was gone, UNC's backup quarterback Conner Harrell took over the offense.
Harrell, a sophomore, completed four passes for the Tar Heels last season to earn 71 yards and a touchdown for UNC.
Beyond visible signs of injury, there are no reports or status updates on Johnson at this time.