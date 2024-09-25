UNLV and Matthew Sluka are an unfortunate example of how NIL can fall apart
Well, the world of NIL can be gratifying, but it's moments like these that can show us how unfortunate this unchecked system can be once it all falls apart.
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka announced that after playing in four games this season as the Rebels' starting quarterback, he would redshirt for the rest of the season due to the university not holding up their end of promises made when it came to NIL.
Sluka and the UNLV Rebels are currently 4-0 on the season with two power conference wins over Houston and Kansas.
Since the news broke, the rumor mill has been spinning like crazy, trying to figure out the truth as to what happened. There has been a little bit of clarity coming out with each new update and quote, including some hard numbers, and a revelation that the promises made to Sluka were never in writing but were merely verbal agreements.
NIL is a messy business, and that has been proven time and time again, with this being yet another example of the inherent problems. When a player is deciding where to go once they have entered the transfer portal, NIL is one of the leading factors. Players essentially ask, "How much money can I make if I choose your school?"
With that comes issues like this. A UNLV assistant coach made a promise to Sluka and his family that he would make a certain amount of money if he chose their program, and since that agreement back in February, they have not seen any of that money.
A lot of programs, especially smaller programs like UNLV, can tend to make these promises to players but then have to turn around and find a way to give them that money if they commit. NIL money does not have to be divulged according to university rules and NIL terms, so these schools could be promising money they don't have and then have to find a way to get it.
Now, back to the rumors. The biggest rumor that flew around the most was that after helping UNLV beat Houston and Kansas, two power conference teams, Sluka and his family wanted even more money, even though his financial promises were met beforehand.
It came out that this was all untrue, but it did bring up an interesting conversation about whether or not players could demand more money if they are playing at a higher level than was expected. With practically no restrictions to NIL and the transfer portal, players, families, and their agents could come together to try and get more money from NIL and say if they don't they will simply transfer somewhere else.
The agent representing Sluka, Marcus Cromartie of Equity Sports, is also representing other big names in college football, such as Brady Cook at Missouri, Tai Felton at Maryland, Sam Leavitt at Arizona State, Greg Penn III at LSU, among others.
Some of these players could feel like they are holding up their end of the deal and are giving even more to the school than expected and would like to be compensated fairly. At this point, with the state NIL exists, college football is practically NFL-light, where if a player doesn't feel like they are getting the playing time they deserve or getting compensated how they want to be, they will simply move on to the next school.
Even though Sluka never signed any documents, he was still promised certain things that UNLV has yet to deliver on. He had three great seasons at Holy Cross before he chose to transfer to UNLV in the offseason and chose the Rebels based on things promised to him.
For UNLV to fail in fulfilling those promises is not a good look for the Rebels' program. It's not out of the realm of possibility that due to this situation, Sluka will choose to enter the transfer portal once it opens at the end of the season for the second time.
Check back here for more updates on this developing story once more news is brought to light.