USC football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
2. Xavier Jordan, 4-star WR
USC's top two receivers are gone after a decent offensive season as both Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington have moved on, but elite freshman Zachariah Branch returns. He could be the team's top receiver this season but he's going to need some help which is what Mario Williams and Duce Robinson should be.
That could also be four-star incoming freshman Xavier Jordan.
The four-star from Chatsworth, Calif., was one of the top receivers in the 2024 class, ranked as the No. 83 overall recruit and 16th-best receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Jordan isn't the biggest receiver at 6-foot-1 and just 165 pounds, but he will have plenty of time to add some muscle to his slight frame. But he is a burner as a track star at the high school level. He should be able to slide right into the rotation and make some noise as a candidate to start and boost the offense through the air.