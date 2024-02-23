USC football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
1. Kameryn Fountain, 4-star EDGE
The second-highest ranked signee in USC's 2024 class has to make this list, right? Even though the No. 1 recruit in the class isn't on here because he's not filling in a position of major need, I think that Kameryn Fountain could step in and push for starting snaps early on.
Fountain not only has one of the best names in the entire recruiting class, but he also has a freakish 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame that should fit right in on the defensive end.
USC is actually losing a lot on the defensive line from last season with Solomon Byrd and Austin Jones both leaving the program. That means that there could be a vacant spot for Fountain to come in and take over but he'll have his hands full competing with Jamil Muhammad who had a breakout season in 2023. He could take over the other side from projected starter Anthony Lucas.
While it's not a lock, I do believe that Fountain will be a starter at some point this season. The nation's No. 66 recruit is just too good to keep on the sidelines.